AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man in east Georgia.
WRDW-TV reports that 26-year-old Jaye Alexander Williams was arrested early Tuesday in the death of 24-year-old Robert Brown Jr. Investigators say Brown was shot by Williams after a domestic altercation involving a woman they both know.
Deputies say Brown was found in the rear side yard of a home with an apparent gunshot wound.
Williams is charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Brown was pronounced dead at 1:47 a.m. at Augusta University Medical Center.
Williams is being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.