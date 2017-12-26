AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man in east Georgia.

WRDW-TV reports that 26-year-old Jaye Alexander Williams was arrested early Tuesday in the death of 24-year-old Robert Brown Jr. Investigators say Brown was shot by Williams after a domestic altercation involving a woman they both know.

Deputies say Brown was found in the rear side yard of a home with an apparent gunshot wound.

Williams is charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Brown was pronounced dead at 1:47 a.m. at Augusta University Medical Center.

Williams is being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.