NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Police say DNA analysis has led to the arrest of a suspect in a 2016 robbery shooting death in South Carolina.

Media outlets reported that Gary Brisbane of Charleston was arrested this week and charged with murder and armed robbery.

Police say 39-year-old Edward Jones of North Carolina was shot and killed Sept. 17, 2016, during a robbery in front of his home.

A second robbery victim said he was forced into the trunk of a car and then heard gunshots. He was found the next day.

Police say Brisbane had been shot at the robbery scene and authorities obtained blood for a DNA test. Brisbane was arrested after the State Law Enforcement Division told police about the DNA match.

It was not known if Brisbane has a lawyer.