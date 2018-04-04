NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a home invasion during which another suspect was shot and killed.

News outlets reported Wednesday that 21-year-old Devon Colvin was arrested in the March 28 robbery.

A Metro Nashville police affidavit says Colvin and Terry Adams Jr. were armed with a hammer, knife and screwdriver when they broke into a house and assaulted a woman inside. Police say they forced open the residents’ gun safe and stole firearms inside. When the woman’s husband came home, the affidavit says they hit him in the head with a hammer, fracturing his skull.

The homeowner chased them down and opened fire, shooting Adams, who later died.

Colvin is charged with aggravated robbery. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.