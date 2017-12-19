HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police have arrested one of the individuals investigators believe is part of a group of men responsible for the theft of ATMs from the lobbies of five hotels this month.
Police announced Tuesday that 20-year-old Keltrin Stephens has been charged with felony theft of property.
Investigators say in all five heists — the last three at Marriott hotels — the cash machines were not secured to a floor or wall and the gang of masked men simply carried them to a waiting vehicle.
No one was hurt in any of the robberies.
Most Read Stories
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Lakewood mayor had predicted new Amtrak rail line would lead to fatalities WATCH
- Live updates: Several dead, dozens injured, southbound I-5 closed after Amtrak train derails WATCH
- Amtrak derailment: I-5 closed until Tuesday at least, alternative routes 'full of traffic'
Stephens was arrested on Monday without incident. He has previously been charged with various counts of robbery and burglary.
Court records didn’t list an attorney for Stephens.
Police say they continue searching for additional suspects.