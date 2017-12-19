HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police have arrested one of the individuals investigators believe is part of a group of men responsible for the theft of ATMs from the lobbies of five hotels this month.

Police announced Tuesday that 20-year-old Keltrin Stephens has been charged with felony theft of property.

Investigators say in all five heists — the last three at Marriott hotels — the cash machines were not secured to a floor or wall and the gang of masked men simply carried them to a waiting vehicle.

No one was hurt in any of the robberies.

Stephens was arrested on Monday without incident. He has previously been charged with various counts of robbery and burglary.

Court records didn’t list an attorney for Stephens.

Police say they continue searching for additional suspects.