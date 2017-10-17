FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — Pinal County authorities say a man is facing a charge of negligent homicide in a motorcyclist’s death six months ago in Casa Grande.
They say 32-year-old Pablo Alejandro Reyes was arrested Monday after a grand jury indictment.
County sheriff’s officials say lab results show Reyes had marijuana in his system at the time of the April 28 crash.
Reyes reportedly was trying to pass cars in a no-passing area, driving at a high rate of a speed and didn’t see the oncoming traffic.
Authorities say 43-year-old Benjamin Barth swerved to avoid Reyes’ vehicle, crashed his motorcycle and died at the scene.
Barth was a message therapy instructor at Central Arizona Valley Institute of Technology.
It was unclear Tuesday if Reyes has a lawyer yet.