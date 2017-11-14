BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a teen found in a vehicle in North Carolina.

Burlington police said the man faces accessory charges in the death earlier this month.

Eighteen-year-old Amare Rogers of Graham was arrested Monday and charged with accessory after the fact and harboring a fugitive. Police in Graham also charged Rogers with weapons charges.

Police were called to a shooting Nov. 7 and found 17-year-old Travonte Contrell Compton dead from a gunshot wound in the back seat of a ar.

Police are still looking for a 17-year-old teen charged with killing Compton. Investigators say Rogers provided and retrieved the gun after the shooting. Investigators say Rogers also helped the suspect leave Burlington after the shooting.