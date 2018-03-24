ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man who frequently checked a teenager out of school without her parents’ knowledge and fled to Mexico with her is back in Pennsylvania to face charges.

The Lehigh County district attorney’s office said Saturday that 45-year-old Kevin Esterly arrived back in Allentown, 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, after being extradited from Miami, Florida.

Federal agents and Mexican authorities found him and 16-year-old Amy Yu in Playa del Carmen a week ago and flew them to Miami. The two had been missing since March 5.

Prosecutors say the married father of four faces a felony charge of interference with the custody of a child. The county public defender’s office, listed in court documents as representing him, couldn’t be reached for comment Saturday.