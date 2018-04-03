RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in a triple shooting in Maryland in which a 5-year-old boy was wounded.

News outlets report that Baltimore County police on Monday charged 23-year-old Devron Paul Goodwyn in the shooting, which police said in a release stems from a prior business dispute between Goodwyn and the adult male victim.

Police say Goodwyn drove up to Randallstown apartments where the 24-year-old man and his 21-year-old girlfriend were playing with his son and opened fire. Police had initially said the boy was the girlfriend’s son. All three suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Goodwyn is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.