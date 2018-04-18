ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A man has been arrested in a hit and run earlier this month that killed a South Carolina woman.
Media outlets reported 33-year-old Christopher Joseph Young of Anderson was arrested this week and has been charged with hit and run involving a death.
Forty-four-year-old Dana Ashworth of Anderson died when she was struck about a mile from her home April 8 on state Highway 28.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the death.
It was not known if Young has an attorney yet.