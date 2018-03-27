WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A man is accused of assaulting a coworker in the kitchen of a Chinese restaurant in Delaware.

News outlets report the Delaware State Police announced that 44-year-old Li Cheng and his coworker got into a physical fight while working in the kitchen at Wilmington’s Rice Restaurant on Monday afternoon. The release says Cheng struck the other man with a metal kitchen utensil and threatened him with a knife, until the two were separated by fellow employees.

The victim suffered a deep cut to the head and was hospitalized. His current condition is unknown.

Cheng was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, aggravated menacing and terroristic threatening. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.