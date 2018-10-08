DALLAS (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man has been arrested on a manslaughter charge in the killing of a high school junior who, witnesses say, was shot in the head during a party at a home in north Dallas.
Dallas police say William Hester, of Mesquite, was arrested Sunday evening in the death of 16-year-old Jakiyah Wrightsil.
Police say officers responded to a call about a shooting at the apartment shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday and found Wrightsil’s body. Multiple people were detained as they tried to leave the party.
Some witnesses told police that people had been playing with a gun during the party before Wrightsil was shot.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Judicial ﬁght over Kavanaugh exposes country hovering near ‘rock bottom’
- 20 dead in crash of limo headed to a birthday celebration VIEW
- Banksy painting self-destructs after fetching $1.4 million at Sotheby’s
- Iconic Tokyo fish market prepares to shed 83 years of bustle and grime
- Monica Lewinsky changes social-media name to fight bullying
Jail records don’t list an attorney who can speak on behalf of Hester, who has been booked into the Dallas County Jail.