MACON, Ga. (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Georgia motel.

News outlets cite a Bibb County sheriff’s release that says 26-year-old Rashad Marquez Mays was arrested Monday. He’s accused of killing 38-year-old Tarvares Lester on Sunday at the Econo Lodge in Macon, where both men were staying. Lester was found dead in the motel parking lot.

He’s being held without bond on a murder charge. His relationship with Lester hasn’t been reported.

It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.