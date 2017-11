SHAKOPEE, Minn. (AP) — Police in Shakopee say a woman has been found dead after officers responded to a report of a man who may have killed his wife.

Authorities say the 34-year-old woman was found dead at a residence on Monday. A 31-year-old male suspect was arrested a short time later near the Hampton Inn in Shakopee.

Police have released few details about the death, but say they are not searching for any other suspects.