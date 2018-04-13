SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — A man has been arrested in the death of a pregnant woman in North Carolina.

Southern Pines police told local media outlets that 18-year-old Brian Lovon Little of Rockingham has been charged with murder in the deaths of the woman and her unborn baby.

The body of 18-year-old Aiyonna Clarice Barrett was found in a car Sunday night.

Police said Tuesday Barrett’s death was a homicide, but they did not disclose how she was killed.

Little was being held without bail in the Moore County jail. There is no indication yet whether Little has a lawyer.