HUNTINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Police in northeastern Indiana have arrested a man in connection with the death of a 2-month-old girl.

The Huntington Police Department says officers were called to an apartment complex early Sunday because the infant was unresponsive. She was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital and died on Tuesday.

WPTA-TV and WANE-TV report an autopsy performed Wednesday determined the girl died from blunt-force trauma. Police say detectives arrested Kevin N. Tucker on preliminary charges of child neglect resulting in death and aggravated battery resulting In death.

Court records didn’t list a defense attorney for Tucker on Thursday. The girl’s name and relationship with Tucker haven’t been released.

This story has been corrected to show that the girl who died was 2 months old, not 2 years old.