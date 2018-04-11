CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A teen has been arrested in the death of a man who was missing in North Carolina.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that 18-year-old Jaime Melendez Suarez was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Jacob Hernandez.

Suarez is being held in the Mecklenburg County jail. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.

Hernandez’ body was found in some woods April 6. He had been reported missing by his family April 5.

Investigators think Hernandez had been shot somewhere else and his body was dumped in the woods.