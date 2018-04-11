CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A teen has been arrested in the death of a man who was missing in North Carolina.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that 18-year-old Jaime Melendez Suarez was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Jacob Hernandez.
Suarez is being held in the Mecklenburg County jail. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.
Hernandez’ body was found in some woods April 6. He had been reported missing by his family April 5.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
- Free-range parenting laws letting kids roam could catch on VIEW
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where family went missing
Investigators think Hernandez had been shot somewhere else and his body was dumped in the woods.