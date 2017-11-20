LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of a man who was sitting at a bar at a New Jersey Applebee’s restaurant.
Mercer County and federal law enforcement officers took 27-year-old Noel Powell III of Lawrence into custody on Sunday.
Powell is accused of shooting 23-year-old Devin Smith in the back of the head at the Applebee’s in Lawrence on Tuesday. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
Most Read Stories
- Rebound with redemption: Huskies come back to beat Utah behind the unlikeliest of heroes
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for 110th Apple Cup
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Huskies won't repeat as Pac-12 champs, but their consolation prize? The game of the year
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
Powell is charged with murder and held in the Mercer County jail. It is not known whether he has a lawyer.