LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of a man who was sitting at a bar at a New Jersey Applebee’s restaurant.

Mercer County and federal law enforcement officers took 27-year-old Noel Powell III of Lawrence into custody on Sunday.

Powell is accused of shooting 23-year-old Devin Smith in the back of the head at the Applebee’s in Lawrence on Tuesday. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Powell is charged with murder and held in the Mercer County jail. It is not known whether he has a lawyer.