APPOMATTOX, Va. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the death of a 22-year-old central Virginia woman whose body was found in a wooded area days after she was reported missing.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday that 21-year-old Felix Jefferson III had been arrested in connection with the disappearance and death of Lisa Henderson.

Court records show Jefferson faces charges of being an accessory after the fact in a homicide and in a felony.

A defense attorney listed in the records couldn’t immediately be reached by The Associated Press.

The news release said findings at the scene in Campbell County where Henderson’s body was found indicated foul play.

An autopsy will be conducted.

The medical examiner’s office referred questions to the sheriff’s office. A spokesman didn’t immediately return a message.