SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Springfield man has been arrested of robbing a bank.
Springfield Police say officers arrested 43-year-old Ricardo Collazo in connection to a robbery at a TD Bank around noon Saturday.
MassLive.com reports police tracked Collazo, who fled the scene onto a bus. An undisclosed amount of money and a BB gun were recovered on Collazo.
An attorney for Collazo could not be immediately identified.
Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/