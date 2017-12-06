NEW YORK (AP) — A Queens man has been arrested on manslaughter charges in the silicone buttocks injection death of a 31-year-old woman in Manhattan.

WABC-TV reports Kelvin Richardson was charged in the July death of Latesha Bynum, of Harlem. Police say Richardson posed as a doctor while he worked with Allison Spence.

Bynum died after complaining of dizziness and chest pains to officers responding to a 911 call at a building in Gramercy Park.

The medical examiner says she died from complications of systemic embolization of silicone injections for cosmetic augmentation.

Spence has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

