NEW YORK (AP) — Police have arrested a man who was found hiding inside a closet in the basement of a Brooklyn home where a 66-year-old man was found bludgeoned to death.

Police said Tuesday that Mirzo Atadzhanov, of Brooklyn, was arrested on murder and burglary charges in the death of Jeremy Safran, a professor of psychology at The New School for Social Research.

Police had gone to his home on Monday to investigate a report of a burglary in progress when they found Safran in the basement with trauma to his head and body.

While searching the basement, police say they found the 28-year-old Atadzhanov hiding inside a closet with several tools, including a hammer.

Information on Atadzhanov’s lawyer was not immediately available.