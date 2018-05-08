NEW YORK (AP) — Police have arrested a man who was found hiding inside a closet in the basement of a Brooklyn home where a 66-year-old man was found bludgeoned to death.
Police said Tuesday that Mirzo Atadzhanov, of Brooklyn, was arrested on murder and burglary charges in the death of Jeremy Safran, a professor of psychology at The New School for Social Research.
Police had gone to his home on Monday to investigate a report of a burglary in progress when they found Safran in the basement with trauma to his head and body.
While searching the basement, police say they found the 28-year-old Atadzhanov hiding inside a closet with several tools, including a hammer.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- ‘Pele's the boss’: Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- Yes, those robocalls you’re ignoring are increasing; here's what you can do
Information on Atadzhanov’s lawyer was not immediately available.