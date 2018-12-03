SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and strangling her dog.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year-old Richard Allen Lipps of Salem, tried to bite deputies and later spat at them after they came to arrest him early Monday.
Lt. Chris Baldridge said in a statement that deputies believe that Lipps assaulted his girlfriend after an argument and killed her dog by choking it to death.
Lipps was placed into the county jail and is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Perversion of Justice: How a future Trump Cabinet member gave a serial sex abuser the deal of a lifetime VIEW
- Michelle Obama lights up Internet with frank criticism of Facebook exec's 'lean in' mantra
- Perversion of Justice: Cops worked to put serial sex abuser in prison. Prosecutors worked to cut him a break VIEW
- ‘Where are we going?’: George Bush’s final days
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
It wasn’t immediately clear if Lipps had secured an attorney.