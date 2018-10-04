NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man has been arrested in the shooting deaths of two men on Fat Tuesday in New Orleans more than four years ago.

News outlets reported that police said Wednesday they’ve arrested 35-year-old Michael Angeletta and charged him with second-degree murder.

Police haven’t said what led them to name Angeletta as a suspect.

Police say 25-year-old Deron Hitchens and 29-year-old Kendrell Fields were shot during a concert March 4, 2014, at Mardi Gras World.

Police said both men had been shot several times and bullets hit several unoccupied vehicles. Investigators found a handgun and bullet casings at the scene.

Officials said at the time the shooting didn’t appear to be random.

It wasn’t known if Angeletta has an attorney yet.