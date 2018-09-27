Share story

By
The Associated Press

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Bond is set at $5 million for a man charged in what authorities are calling the ambush-style shooting of a police officer in Selma, Alabama.

District Attorney Michael Johnson says 21-year-old Kevin Devonta Johnson Jr. is charged with attempted murder and other offenses in an attack on Officer Michael Hale, who was wounded but survived.

A hearing is set for Nov. 6. Court records aren’t yet available to show whether the man has a lawyer.

Selma police say the officer was wounded while on patrol early Sunday when someone shot into his patrol car using a high-powered rifle. Authorities have said multiple people were involved.

The slug pierced the officer’s bulletproof vest and entered his chest. The officer sped away but lost control of the police cruiser and crashed.

