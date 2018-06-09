BOSTON (AP) — An Arizona man has been arrested in connection with posting threats to bomb Harvard University and people attending its 2017 black commencement event.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling says 24-year-old Nicholas Zuckerman was arrested Friday night and indicted on charges related to the threats. He’s to appear in federal court in Boston at a later date. It wasn’t known if he’s represented by a lawyer.
Zuckerman allegedly posted comments on Harvard’s Instagram account encouraging “violence and death” if the black event occurred. He’s also accused of adding bombing comments to other users’ posts.
A citizen who saw the posts reported them to Harvard University Police, who referred the case to federal authorities.
