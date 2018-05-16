DALLAS (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old man posed as a 17-year-old Hurricane Harvey evacuee at Dallas high schools for nine months in order to compete on the basketball court.

Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley was arrested Friday. He faces a charge of tampering with government records.

Dallas school district officials say Gilstrap-Portley first enrolled at Skyline High School and later moved to Hillcrest High School, where he joined the basketball team.

District spokeswoman Robyn Harris says Gilstrap-Portley took advantage of schools opening their doors to students displaced by the storm. She says district officials believe Gilstrap-Portley’s primary motivation was to play basketball.

Superintendent Michael Hinojosa apologized to parents. He says the district will work to prevent a similar situation in the future.

An attorney wasn’t listed for Gilstrap-Portley in online records as of Wednesday.