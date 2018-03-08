NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 92-year-old woman in Manhattan.
Police have identified the victim as Veronica Ivins. She was found unconscious on her bed in her apartment on Sullivan Street in SoHo just before 7 a.m. Thursday.
The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police say her roommate, 47-year-old Enrique Leyva, was arrested on murder charges. Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.
Police did not say how the woman died nor did they give a motive.