UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island have arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly kidnapping an ex-girlfriend and keeping her locked in his home for three days.

Suffolk County police say Michael Villanueva, of Uniondale, was arrested on kidnapping, robbery and other charges and is to be arraigned on Wednesday. Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

Police say Villanueva violated a stay away order by driving to the victim’s home in East Islip on Friday and forcing her into his car. Police say he took her cell phone after she tried to call 911 and drove her to his home where he kept her locked up.

On Monday, police say he allowed her to call her parents, who contacted police.

The pair were then located in Amityville and Villanueva was arrested.