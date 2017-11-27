WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — State fire officials in Maine say they have charged a Waterville man with a history of self-inflicted burn injuries with intentionally setting fire to his apartment.

Investigators say they charged 46-year-old Michael Jerrier with arson on Sunday after he set fire to a mattress in his bedroom. The fire was quickly put out by firefighters.

Fire officials say Jerrier has twice been investigated for burning himself with a cigarette lighter. He was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Waterville for evaluation and arrested upon his release. It’s unclear if he has retained an attorney.