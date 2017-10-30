GONZALES, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana man who is accused of stabbing another person has been arrested.

Gonzales police told news outlets that officers were dispatched to a hospital on Saturday where 37-year-old Ahmad Johnson was being treated for a stab wound to the chest.

Johnson told detectives that a man known as “OG” had stabbed him after an argument over money. Detectives later identified “OG” as 71-year-old Kenneth Trufant.

The police department said in a Facebook post that Trufant was charged with attempted second-degree murder. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.