DENVER (AP) — Police in Denver are searching for an inmate who escaped while being transported to a hospital and warned residents that the man facing charges for the attempted murder of a police officer is dangerous.

Denver Sheriff Patrick Firman says Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez escaped from deputies around 6:30 a.m. Monday and was last seen running from the downtown Denver hospital. Police searched the area for hours but did not find Venzor-Gonzalez, who is 23.

Venzor-Gonzalez was arrested in November. Authorities have said he was injured in a shootout with police, who tracked Venzor-Gonzalez to a home in Aurora. He surrendered after a two-day standoff.

He had an appointment at the hospital on Monday morning, Firman said. It’s not clear if Venzor-Gonzalez was wearing handcuffs or other restraints at the time, Firman said.

This story has been corrected to provide the correct spelling of Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez’s last name.