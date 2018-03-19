DENVER (AP) — Police in Denver are searching for an inmate who escaped while being transported to a hospital and warned residents that the man facing charges for the attempted murder of a police officer is dangerous.
Denver Sheriff Patrick Firman says Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez escaped from deputies around 6:30 a.m. Monday and was last seen running from the downtown Denver hospital. Police searched the area for hours but did not find Venzor-Gonzalez, who is 23.
Venzor-Gonzalez was arrested in November. Authorities have said he was injured in a shootout with police, who tracked Venzor-Gonzalez to a home in Aurora. He surrendered after a two-day standoff.
He had an appointment at the hospital on Monday morning, Firman said. It’s not clear if Venzor-Gonzalez was wearing handcuffs or other restraints at the time, Firman said.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire VIEW
- Trump says Mueller's team has '13 hardened Democrats' - here are the facts
- Rock climber in California plunges 200 feet to her death
- He owns much of Ethiopia. The Saudis won’t say where they’re keeping him.
___
This story has been corrected to provide the correct spelling of Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez’s last name.