DETROIT (AP) — A man has been arrested after allegedly sending threatening, anti-Semitic and sexually violent messages to Detroit journalists and an elected official.
An affidavit filed in U.S. District Court alleges that 69-year-old Lawrence Steven Brayboy targeted workers at The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press. He appeared in court Thursday following his arrest. He’s charged with stalking and making threatening communications.
The Associated Press left a message Friday seeking comment from a court-appointed lawyer.
The Detroit News reports that according to a court filing, the FBI investigated Brayboy for a year-long period in which one writer received at least 65 voicemails that “contained sexually violent threats and/or sexually vulgar language.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pantone hopes 'life-affirming' color will make everyone feel better
- Trump odd man out as presidents assemble for Bush funeral
- Bush's presidential funeral train first in nearly 50 years WATCH
- 2 US warplanes crash off Japan; 1 crew dead, 5 missing
- 'We are in deep trouble': Despite global-warming worries, world carbon emissions hit a record high
Other journalists received repeated emails and voicemails. He also repeatedly emailed an Ann Arbor official.
___
Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/