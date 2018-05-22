WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who was intoxicated when he allegedly pulled a gun on another driver has been arrested.

Massachusetts State Police say a trooper responded to a call about road rage on I-95 in Woburn shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to find an SUV had been hit by a black Jeep Cherokee.

Thirty-year-old Jason Root was detained when police found a gun visible on his seat. Root allegedly pulled a gun on the unidentified driver of the SUV after smashing into his car and running him off the road.

Root is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, and reckless operation of a car. Through his attorney, Root denied the charges. He is being held of $20,000 cash bail.