BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man is being held on bail for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman.
The Cape Cod Times reports 47-year-old Reggie Winbush of Hyannis was arraigned Tuesday on charges of assault and battery and vandalism.
Officers responded to a call Sunday about a “domestic incident possible involving a knife.”
An attorney for Winbush could not be immediately identified.
The parties were not at the location, but a “trashed” room with medication bottles and broken drywall was found.
Winbush was found near the house and arrested. He will appear in court June 21.
___
Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com