PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly threatened to shoot churchgoers north of Phoenix.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials said Monday that Ismaiel Damian has been booked into jail on suspicion of misdemeanor use of an electronic communication to terrify, intimidate, threaten or harass.

It was unclear Monday if Damian has a lawyer yet.

Sheriff’s officials say a witness reportedly overheard a phone conversation in Romanian on speakerphone and Damian allegedly indicated he was planning on entering the North Valley Romanian Pentecostal Church last Sunday and shooting people.

Detectives monitored Damian leaving for the church and took him into custody.

They say a revolver was found in his vehicle.