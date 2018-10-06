EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 30-year-old man following the shooting death of a 69-year-old man working as a private security guard in Eugene.
Eugene police say officers arrested Thomas William Copeland Friday evening in Harrisburg. He was being held Saturday in the Lane County Jail on a felony murder charge.
Police say Frank Ledgett, of Springfield, was found dead in a parking lot Friday morning. Authorities say Ledgett was working as a security guard on the commercial property before the shooting.
It’s not clear from online records if Copeland has an attorney.
