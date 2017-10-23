HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a Mississippi man has been arrested following a wreck that killed a man and seriously injured a woman.

Hattiesburg Police Department Capt. Branden McLemore told WDAM-TV that a man and woman were walking along a road Saturday around 2 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle. He says the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the female was transported from the scene with serious injuries.

Authorities say 25-year-old Justin Williamson was arrested and charged with DUI-negligence resulting in death. McLemore says Williamson has prior DUI arrests, and that alcohol appears to be a factor in the accident.

The victims’ identities have not been released, pending notification of family.

It’s unclear if Williamson has a lawyer.

___

Information from: WDAM-TV, http://www.wdam.com