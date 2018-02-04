Share story

By
The Associated Press

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man is facing several charges in connection with a crash that left a 3-year-old boy in critical condition.

Authorities say the crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on Route 3 in Weymouth when 34-year-old Florian Roshi swiped a guard rail before swerving back into traffic.

Police say the unrestrained 3-year-old was thrown from Roshi’s truck. The child was transported to Boston Children’s Hospital, and police say his condition is unchanged as of Sunday night.

Another 8-year-old boy who was in the truck was not injured. Police have not released Roshi’s relationship to the two boys.

Roshi has been charged with operating under the influence of drugs and child endangerment among other vehicle charges.

It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

