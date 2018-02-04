Share story

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man is facing several charges in connection with a crash that left a 3-year-old boy in critical condition.

Authorities say 34-year-old Florian Roshi swiped a guard rail before swerving back into traffic around 10 p.m. Saturday on Route 3 in Weymouth.

Police say the unrestrained 3-year-old was thrown from Roshi’s truck. The child was transported to Boston Children’s Hospital.

Another 8-year-old boy who was in the truck was not injured. Police haven’t released Roshi’s relationship to the two boys.

Roshi was charged with driving under the influence, child endangerment and other violations.

WBZ-TV reports bail was set at $5,080 at Roshi’s arraignment Monday. His attorney told the judge Roshi used to have a drug problem but is now sober and very involved with his children.

