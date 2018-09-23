LONDON (AP) — London police say a man has been arrested at the visitors’ entrance to Buckingham Palace carrying a firearm.
Police said Sunday a 38-year-old was arrested on suspicion of carrying a stun gun. He is being questioned at a London police station. The man hasn’t been identified or charged.
The suspect was detained by Buckingham Palace security staff and handed over to police.
A limited part of the palace is open to public tours.
