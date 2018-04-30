CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The latest seizure at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint may have left officials scratching their heads.
The Charlotte Observer reports 72-year-old Gonzalo Gonzalez of Jupiter, Florida, tried to board a flight last Thursday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with a knife hidden inside a bottle of shampoo.
TSA officials said officers noticed something wrong with Gonzalez’s bag as it was being scanned at a security checkpoint and when they checked it, they found the knife in the shampoo mini-bottle.
Gonzalez was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. He was released from jail Friday and it’s not known if he has an attorney.
A TSA spokeswoman said another knife was found wrapped in toilet paper and concealed inside a box of cotton swabs at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport in Mississippi.
Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com