By
The Associated Press

PICKENS, S.C. (AP) — A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in the driveway of a South Carolina home.

Pickens County deputies tell local media outlets they got reports of a shooting just before 8 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found the body of a woman who appeared to have been shot multiple times.

Deputies say they also found shell casings and a handgun. The coroner says the woman, 39-year-old Robin Jeanette Smith, lived next door to the home where she was found.

A few hours later, authorities arrested 58-year-old Paul Scott Bennett and charged him with murder and weapons possession. Bond has been denied, and it wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Authorities say Bennett had claimed he’d been shot at by trespassers but later recanted.

The Associated Press