PICKENS, S.C. (AP) — A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in the driveway of a South Carolina home.
Pickens County deputies tell local media outlets they got reports of a shooting just before 8 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found the body of a woman who appeared to have been shot multiple times.
Deputies say they also found shell casings and a handgun. The coroner says the woman, 39-year-old Robin Jeanette Smith, lived next door to the home where she was found.
A few hours later, authorities arrested 58-year-old Paul Scott Bennett and charged him with murder and weapons possession. Bond has been denied, and it wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Golden State Killer taunted, flaunted power during his reign
- With Trump a no-show, White House press dinner proves a sedate soiree — until Michelle Wolf showed up
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
Authorities say Bennett had claimed he’d been shot at by trespassers but later recanted.