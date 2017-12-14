ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after his wife fell to her death from a parking structure in Southern California.
Officials in Alhambra east of Los Angeles say the man called police early Thursday to report the woman’s fatal plunge.
KABC-TV says detectives believe the couple’s 3-year-old daughter may have witnessed the fall.
Investigators initially said the incident was suspicious in nature, and the husband was being questioned. They later announced that Russell Henry Errett had been taken into custody. His bail was set at $1 million. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.
Authorities are looking for surveillance footage that may have captured the moments leading up to the fall.