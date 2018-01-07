SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California authorities have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of killing his housemate after workers discovered human bones buried in a backyard.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says Michael Christopher Sager was taken into custody Friday. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.
Sgt. Shaun Hampton says investigators believe Sager fatally stabbed a man living at the home after the two argued in 2015.
Workers found the bones Dec. 26. The Sacramento Bee reports sheriff’s investigators spent almost two days unearthing an entire human skeleton.
Hampton says no missing persons report was made for the victim, who was in his 20s.
___
Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com