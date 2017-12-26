Share story

By
The Associated Press

TROY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man accused in the shooting death of a man and injuring four others in a domestic dispute has been arrested.

Pike County Sheriff’s Office told multiple news outlets that 54-year-old Charles Louis Foster is accused of shooting the five people inside his home on Sunday. Police say 56-year-old Eddie Blair was killed in the shooting, and his body was found in a backyard adjacent to the home.

Police say three men and a woman were injured in the shooting.

Troy Police Chief Randall Barr says the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute between Foster and the female victim. Barr says Foster drove himself to the police station surrendered after shooting.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Foster is charged with murder and four charges of attempted murder. He is being held on a $300,000 bond.

The Associated Press