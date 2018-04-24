FRANKLIN, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have arrested a man who led an officer on a chase and rammed his patrol car before the officer shot at him.

WLOS in Asheville reports the Franklin Police Department said 28-year-old Joseph Cyphers bought gas at a convenience store Monday without paying for it. When officer Randy Dula approached him, police say Cyphers sped off.

Authorities say Cyphers slowed several times before stopping, and when Dula got out of his car, Cyphers backed into it. The officer fired his weapon and the truck sped off before Cyphers stopped again.

Dula was treated for minor injuries. Cyphers was not hurt.

Police said Cyphers was jailed on several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on a government official. It’s not known if he has an attorney.