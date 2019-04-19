A C-TRAN bus passenger was arrested Friday after authorities say he told the driver he had a gun, claimed he was pointing it at her head and demanded he be driven to Portland.

The male passenger and female driver were the only people on the bus, said Christine Selk, a C-TRAN spokeswoman. She said the driver hit an emergency alarm at some point while being threatened and told dispatchers through an open microphone about what was happening.

The dispatchers notified police, who later caught up with the Route 72 bus while on southbound Interstate 205. Police set out spike strips that the bus driver ran over, Selk said. The bus stopped on the highway soon after and the man, who hasn’t yet been identified, was arrested.

“The operator is very much shaken up, but she was not injured,” Selk said. Route 72 runs through Orchards in the Vancouver area and begins and ends at the Van Mall Transit Center in Vancouver.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn said authorities were notified of the bus driver being held hostage around 6:10 p.m. When the driver was threatened, she veered from her route along Fourth Plain Boulevard near westbound SR-500 and headed onto the southbound I-205 onramp, according to Finn.

The bus was heading toward Portland when it went over the spike strips at the north end of the Glenn Jackson Bridge, Finn said. It’s not immediately clear if he actually had a gun or when he got onto the bus.

