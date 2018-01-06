ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Roswell police say a 19-year-old man was arrested and jailed after showing up at the Police Department with family members following a fatal shooting involving a domestic dispute.

Police say Ja-hmariay Quentell McDavid of Roswell was arrested on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter in the Friday killing of 37-year-old Milton Wayne Hopkins.

Police say the shooting took place inside a house and that the dispute “involved relatives and boyfriends and girlfriends. “

McDavid remains jailed and online court records don’t list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.